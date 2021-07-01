Ariana Grande Got A Short Bob Haircut And It Is Great

♫ Switchin’ up hair lengths for youuuu ♫

A few things come to mind when someone brings up Ariana Grande. You probably think of her massive voice and incredible talent.


Undoubtedly, the conversation will move to her iconic high ponytail.


But what if I told you those days are behind us? Because Ari got a haircut. And she really went for it.

In a new Instagram vid, Ariana Grande revealed that she went short — like, just at the shoulders short — and chopped her hair into an adorable bob that curls into cute, flippy tresses at the bottom.

Personally, I welcome short hair hot girl summer. It’s scorching out here!

What do you think of Ariana Grande’s new look? Should she go back to her legendary pony? Is this a welcomed style evolution? Let us know in the comments.

