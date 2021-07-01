Apollo to buy minority stake in fintech-focused PE firm Motive Partners

Article content

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday it would buy a minority stake in Motive Partners, a smaller private equity firm focused on financial technology investments.

The larger PE firm said it would pick up to a 24.9% stake in Motive, although it did not disclose other terms of the deal.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the deal would value the smaller PE firm at around $1 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/3h7aFYA