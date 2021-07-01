AMD wins EU antitrust nod for $35 billion Xilinx acquisition By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A chip of Xilinx is displayed through a magnifying glass during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) has secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $35 billion bid for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:).

AMD announced the deal in October last year, intensifying its battle with chief rival Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) in the data center chip market.

The European Commission said it had not found any issues after a preliminary review.

“The proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area given the absence of horizontal overlaps and vertical relationships between the activities of the companies,” the EU competition enforcer said.

It said the merged company would not have the incentive to foreclose rival providers of central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) and the presence of alternative suppliers.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR