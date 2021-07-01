4 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in July By StockNews

Buoyed by unprecedented federal stimulus and rising manufacturing levels, industrial stocks are expected to be some of the biggest gainers as the economy recovers at an impressive pace. And we think the shares of fundamentally sound industrial companies Caterpillar (CAT), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Corning (GLW), and Generac Holdings (NYSE:) should gain substantially in the coming months. Read on.The industrial sector is rebounding rapidly from pandemic-era low with the fast-paced reopening of the economy. Total industrial production rose 16.3% year-over-year in May. Furthermore, on June 24, President Biden announced a $579 billion infrastructure package deal with the bipartisan group of lawmakers, which should drive demand for industrial products.

The industrial sector’s growth is expected to continue in tandem with the economy’s recovery.

Given this backdrop, we think shares of fundamentally sound industrial companies Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:), and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) could generate significant returns in the coming months.

