$30B ADA now staked as Alonzo smart contract excitement builds By Cointelegraph

$30B ADA now staked as Alonzo smart contract excitement builds
More than $30 billion worth of Cardano’s ADA has been staked in anticipation of a major milestone in the network’s evolution — one that could set the stage for wider network adoption and a more considerable price appreciation for the cryptocurrency.
Roughly 71.7% of ADA’s circulating supply, worth roughly $31 billion at today’s prices, have been staked across 2,665 active pools, according to data provider PoolTool. On Thursday, the price of ADA was $1.34, having gained 4%.
