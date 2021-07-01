$22B hedge fund Point72 reportedly searching for a ‘head of crypto’ By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
New York billionaire Steven Cohen’s hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is reportedly searching for a “head of crypto.”

Cohen, the 65-year-old dubbed the “Hedge Fund King”, founded Point72 in 1992 and it has approximately $22.1 billion worth of assets under management. The investor also owns the New York Mets Major League Baseball team.