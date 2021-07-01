1inch Foundation Launches 1inch Network Governance By CoinQuora

1inch Foundation Launches 1inch Network Governance
- 1inch Foundation is launching the final stage of its instant governance upgrade.
- 1inch Network Governance will help streamline the protocol’s proposal process.
- Also, the upgrade will enable community voting.
1inch Foundation is launching the 1inch Network Governance as part of its governance upgrade. The upgrade enables active community participation especially regarding decision-making for the protocol. As a result, 1inch protocols will be more efficient and transparent when considering and adopting proposals.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
