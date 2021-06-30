Yuan up on tight liquidity, set for worst month since August 2019

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan edged up on

Wednesday underpinned by tighter cash conditions, but a rebound

in the U.S. dollar has set the currency on course for its

biggest monthly drop since August 2019.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4601 per dollar, 34 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4567.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4625

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4571 at midday, 69 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have lost 1.33% to the dollar for the month,

snapping two months of gains and posting the worst monthly

performance since August 2019.

Some traders said onshore and offshore yuan liquidity showed

signs of tension on Wednesday morning, as seen from rises in

short-term borrowing costs. Banks have to shore up cash for

month-end demand and certain administrative requirements. Such

tightness supported the yuan.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH

HIBOR) for overnight tenor jumped to 9.741%, the

highest since June 1, 2017, while in the onshore interbank

market, the overnight repo surged to a high of 4%