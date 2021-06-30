Yuan up on tight liquidity, set for worst month since August 2019

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan edged up on

Wednesday underpinned by tighter cash conditions, but a rebound

in the U.S. dollar has set the currency on course for its

biggest monthly drop since August 2019.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4601 per dollar, 34 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4567.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4625

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4571 at midday, 69 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have lost 1.33% to the dollar for the month,

snapping two months of gains and posting the worst monthly

performance since August 2019.

Some traders said onshore and offshore yuan liquidity showed

signs of tension on Wednesday morning, as seen from rises in

short-term borrowing costs. Banks have to shore up cash for

month-end demand and certain administrative requirements. Such

tightness supported the yuan.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH

HIBOR) for overnight tenor jumped to 9.741%, the

highest since June 1, 2017, while in the onshore interbank

market, the overnight repo surged to a high of 4%

in morning trade, the firmest since Feb.1.

Meanwhile, temporarily closures of some major state-run

banks in Beijing ahead of 100th anniversary celebrations of the

Chinese Communist Party on July 1 had thinned trade volumes and

liquidity, traders said, amplifying market volatility.

A trader at a Chinese bank said investors were unwilling to

take large bets partly due to the celebrations, along with

concerns over a major U.S. job report due on Friday that could

affect the Federal Reserve’s policy projections.

Separately, some analysts expect more two-way volatility in

the yuan in the second half of the year against the backdrop of

an uneven domestic economic recovery.

“The issue of uneven domestic recovery may persist in the

next few quarters,” said Marco Sun, chief financial market

analyst at MUFG Bank, expecting the yuan to trade between 6.44

and 6.48 per dollar in the near term.

Recent data also showed a moderation in China’s economic

recovery in June. Factory activity dipped to a four-month low in

June on higher raw material costs, a shortage of semiconductors

and a COVID-19 outbreak in Guangdong.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.041

from the previous close of 92.066, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4622 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0414 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4601 6.4567 -0.05%

Spot yuan 6.4571 6.464 0.11%

Divergence from -0.05%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.10%

Spot change since 2005 28.18%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.96 97.95 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.041 92.066 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4622 -0.08%

*

Offshore 6.6276 -2.53%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR