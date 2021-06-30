Home Business WhaleFarm’s DeFi Token Crashes 99% After Rug Pull By CoinQuora

WhaleFarm’s DeFi Token Crashes 99% After Rug Pull
  • DeFi project WhaleFarm fell by 99% after a rug pull.
  • The project was only a month old and offers over 7 million in APY.
  • Also, there has been a marked increase in calls for DeFi regulation

DeFi project WhaleFarm has allegedly scammed investors out of about $2.3 million. The project’s anonymous team apparently did a rug pull leading the project’s native token tumbling by 99% within minutes.

