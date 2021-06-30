Walmart de Mexico to allow older grocery packers back in stores By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Walmart (NYSE:) de Mexico said on Wednesday it would allow older people to return to its stores as grocery packers, after they were removed in March 2020 amid concerns about the workers’ vulnerability to COVID-19.

Some 35,000 Mexicans, most aged between 60 and 74, packed groceries at Walmart’s stores and other chains in Mexico through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just tips, before the pandemic.

After pressure from workers, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last week that he would speak to the retailer about a reported decision to not allow them to return.

“Where the epidemiological traffic light is green, older adults who already have their full COVID-19 vaccination schedule are allowed to resume their work as volunteer packers,” the retailer said in a statement.

