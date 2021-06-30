VERDE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Article content

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (“Verde” or the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them.

The director nominees were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders adopted the Directors’ Report, the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors’ Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders approved the Company’s stock option plan, as it may be amended from time to time, which approval shall remain effective until June 30, 2024. The results were as follows: