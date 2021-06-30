USDC Stablecoin Expanding to 8 to 10 More Blockchains By CoinQuora



USDC Stablecoin Expanding to 8 to 10 More Blockchains



2nd largest stablecoin USDC plans to expand to 8-10 more blockchains.

This will pass market leader Tether’s network which on 8 blockchains at the moment.

Major interest in the sector by the state drives reasons for the expansion.

USDC, the popular stablecoin that is already native to four blockchains, is now planning to extend to 8 to 10 more networks.

As per latest reports, this will be the biggest expansion for the $25 billion stablecoin as of yet. This would potentially even surpass market leader Tether’s network of eight blockchains and a $63 billion market cap.

Moreover, as shared in a draft announcement from USDC administrator CENTRE, “We anticipate that in the coming months USDC will become available on Avalanche, Celo, Flow, Hedera, Kava, Nervos, Polkadot, Stacks, Tezos, and Tron.”

