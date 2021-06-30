USDC Stablecoin Expanding to 8 to 10 More Blockchains By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
USDC Stablecoin Expanding to 8 to 10 More Blockchains
  • 2nd largest stablecoin USDC plans to expand to 8-10 more blockchains.
  • This will pass market leader Tether’s network which on 8 blockchains at the moment.
  • Major interest in the sector by the state drives reasons for the expansion.

USDC, the popular stablecoin that is already native to four blockchains, is now planning to extend to 8 to 10 more networks.

As per latest reports, this will be the biggest expansion for the $25 billion stablecoin as of yet. This would potentially even surpass market leader Tether’s network of eight blockchains and a $63 billion market cap.

Moreover, as shared in a draft announcement from USDC administrator CENTRE, “We anticipate that in the coming months USDC will become available on Avalanche, Celo, Flow, Hedera, Kava, Nervos, Polkadot, Stacks, Tezos, and Tron.”

