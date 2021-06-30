UK’s NatWest bank limits transactions to crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

UK’s NatWest bank limits transactions to crypto exchanges
As the crypto crackdown continues in Britain, another high street bank has intensified its efforts to curtail its customers’ use of digital assets.
The Natwest Group has reportedly capped the daily amount its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges due to concerns over investment scams and fraud, according to a June 29 report from Reuters. However, it was not revealed what those new limits were in terms of fiat currency transfers.
