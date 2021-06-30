U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.61%, while the index gained 0.21%, and the index fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.72% or 3.73 points to trade at 141.03 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 1.84% or 6.84 points to end at 379.46 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was up 1.61% or 3.80 points to 239.56 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.09% or 0.62 points to trade at 56.13 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.93% or 1.45 points to end at 154.50 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 0.80% or 1.88 points to 234.07.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 7.25% to 17.46, Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 5.55% to settle at 57.24 and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.92% to close at 93.92.

The worst performers were Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.04% to 66.76 in late trade, WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 438.50 and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.07% to 238.20 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 120.86% to 6.140, Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 77.64% to settle at 19.31 and Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.70% to close at 1.4300.

The worst performers were BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.98% to 4.745 in late trade, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.92% to settle at 9.87 and Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.69% to 10.78 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1819 to 1388 and 127 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1948 fell and 1530 advanced, while 172 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 120.86% or 3.360 to 6.140. Shares in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 77.64% or 8.44 to 19.31.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.19% to 15.83.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.38% or 6.75 to $1770.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.73% or 0.53 to hit $73.51 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.51% or 0.38 to trade at $74.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1859, while USD/JPY rose 0.55% to 111.11.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 92.347.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR