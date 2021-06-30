U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.61%, while the index gained 0.21%, and the index fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.72% or 3.73 points to trade at 141.03 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 1.84% or 6.84 points to end at 379.46 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was up 1.61% or 3.80 points to 239.56 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.09% or 0.62 points to trade at 56.13 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.93% or 1.45 points to end at 154.50 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 0.80% or 1.88 points to 234.07.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 7.25% to 17.46, Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 5.55% to settle at 57.24 and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.92% to close at 93.92.

The worst performers were Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.04% to 66.76 in late trade, WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 438.50 and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.07% to 238.20 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 120.86% to 6.140, Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 77.64% to settle at 19.31 and Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.70% to close at 1.4300.

The worst performers were BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.98% to 4.745 in late trade, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.92% to settle at 9.87 and Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.69% to 10.78 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1819 to 1388 and 127 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1948 fell and 1530 advanced, while 172 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 120.86% or 3.360 to 6.140. Shares in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 77.64% or 8.44 to 19.31.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.19% to 15.83.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.38% or 6.75 to $1770.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.73% or 0.53 to hit $73.51 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.51% or 0.38 to trade at $74.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1859, while USD/JPY rose 0.55% to 111.11.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 92.347.