U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises to 59.5% in Q1 By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund edged up to 59.5% in the first quarter of the year, from 58.9% in the previous quarter, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global central banks.

The euro’s share, meanwhile, fell to 20.6% in the first three months of the year, compared with a 21.3% share in the last quarter of 2020.

