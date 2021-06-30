Twitter ‘dropping NFTs all day’ in nonfungible token giveaway By Cointelegraph

Twitter ‘dropping NFTs all day’ in nonfungible token giveaway
Leading social media network Twitter launched a nonfungible token, or NFT, giveaway on Wednesday in a campaign that shined the spotlight on the evolution of the social media network.
Twitter announced Wednesday that it will give away 140 free NFTs to 140 of its followers. The tweet, which had already received over 13,000 likes at the time of publication, contained several follow-up messages with themed NFT drops.
