‘This is where every First Nation would love to be’: Haisla Chief Councillor on Cedar LNG

Article content Crystal Smith, the recently re-elected chief councillor of the Haisla Nation, has long worked to bring major developments to her community in Kitimat, British Columbia. Now, Smith is hopeful her nation will own an equity stake in a major resource project. If built, her nation’s Cedar LNG floating export project would be the largest First Nation-owned infrastructure project in Canadian history. The project took a major step forward on June 8, when the Haisla announced a partnership with Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. A final investment decision is expected in 2023 with the intention of building and commissioning a the $3-billion facility, which would liquefy 3 million tonnes of LNG per year, by 2027. Even as Smith is trying to move the Cedar LNG project forward, she is also taking time to encourage and show other First Nations in the area and “sharing knowledge” over how to attract and develop infrastructure projects within their territories. Smith shared some of her knowledge with the Financial Post on her nation’s ambitious LNG aspirations.

Article content This interview has been edited for clarity and length. Q: How has the Haisla Nation community reacted to the project and how it’s structured as a partnership with Pembina? Crystal Smith: I’m a week and a half into my new term (as chief councillor). I’ve been a part of these discussions since it was a mere concept and I’ve had the honour of seeing how far we’ve progressed the project. During the campaign, I had a lot of opportunity to make myself available to our band members. There were a few conversations around their desire to see this project come to reality. The announcement with Pembina came out maybe hours after I was re-elected, and to be able to be speaking to our members who understand what’s at stake, the support and the emphasis that they want this project to succeed it was very inspiring.

This is the next step in terms of our true, true independence as a nation.

_____________________________________________________________ Q: How does owning an equity stake cause your nation to be more independent? CS: To have equity into a project is the next progression. LNG Canada has no small impact on our community but Cedar is of a magnitude that, if and when we announce a final investment decision, our future generations will never be the same. We’re doing some work to protect our finances in regards to LNG Canada revenue and other pieces of own-source revenue that we’ve accumulated. We’re definitely thinking seven generations ahead when we’re making decisions. It is definitely uncharted territory for our nation and our leadership specifically.

Article content This is where every First Nation in the country would love to be. We have all of our years of experience of putting expectations on proponents and relying on the partnership for success. We’re in one of the driver seats now. It’s an exciting place for us to be. This project is definitely and will be one of the highlights of my career. Q: Following the partnership with Pembina Pipeline, what response have you received from the financial institutions on this project? CS: The Cedar project, in the beginning, like most projects based on our experience are treated as a concept when they’re in the early stages. Adding Pembina to our team definitely adds a lot of the credibility in terms of the reality of the success of this project, but that doesn’t go without saying that we add credibility to this project as well based on the fact that we’re a First Nation and give our full support to the project.

Article content I think the combination of Haisla and Pembina has stirred up some excitement within the LNG sector and I think in Canada and B.C. for the uniqueness of the partnership and the uniqueness of the project. Photo by Robin Rowland/Postmedia Q: Are direct equity partnerships between First Nations and companies going to become normal for major resource projects in Canada? CS: With the progression that I’ve been able to see in our nation over the years has brought us to the opportunity in front of us. I call it the next step. You see it all across this country of First Nations communities that support specific projects; it would be more meaningful if they have an equity stake. How each nation accomplishes that is definitely going to be unique in each of the territories. We all have a desire for that independence, but we have different ways of achieving it and different values that we each hold. It’s going to be interesting to see other nations and their progress.

Article content Q: Other First Nations have been looking to develop the same type of revenue stream as you have. What advice have you been sharing with communities that want to follow what you’ve done? CS: Our nation has definitely been communicating with other First Nations communities in terms of sharing our knowledge over the years. Some of us have participated in a panel that was literally free communication time for them to be able to ask us any questions in regards to the work that we’ve completed. When the Nisga’a Nation announced their partnership (on an LNG project with Rockies LNG). We extended a letter of congratulations and we extended an opportunity for them to meet with us so they could ask questions about smart practices and things to avoid. • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

