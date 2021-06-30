These 2 Financial Stocks Are Smart Buys By StockNews



© Reuters. These 2 Financial Stocks Are Smart Buys



With the economy’s reopening, and with it increasing financial transactions, the financial sector is receiving a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, is helping the shares of Capital One Financial (COF) and Discover Financial (DFS) to rally. So, it could be wise to scoop up these companies’ shares. We think they have plenty of upside to offer. Read on.Even though prolonged low interest rates remain unfavorable for financial companies, particularly banks and insurers, increasing financial transactions with the reopening of economic activities have lately been helping financial stocks attract renewed investor attention. This is evidenced by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 23.9% gains year-to-date compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 14.4% returns.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has signaled two interest rate hikes as soon as late 2023, which is a year earlier than anticipated, which should be a boon to the financial sector. These rate increases are expected to bolster financial companies’ profit margin. The industry is also expected to grow in the coming months with the integration of advanced technologies in financial transactions. According to The Business Research Company, the global financial services market is expected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR from $20.4 trillion in 2020 to $22.5 trillion in 2021.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to bet on Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:). They have been outperforming the broader market this year. Based on the fundamental strength of these companies, we think their shares could advance further in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews