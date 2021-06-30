The Bold Type: 23 Best Moments

They literally ran through Central Park topless.
Sutton, Kat, and Jane from The Bold Type are truly some of the BOLDEST AND BEST women on television.
They tackled trans rights, systemic racism, sexual exploration, misogyny, and still had time to be the best of friends to one another and somehow excel in their jobs.
Watching each of these characters grow over five seasons has been a joy, but watching them tackle the patriarchy has been empowering.
So in honor of tonight’s final episode (*wipes tear*), here are 22 of the boldest moments from The Bold Type.
1.
When Jane bravely writes about her experience with orgasming (or lack thereof).
2.
When Sutton literally creates a job for herself because there weren’t any positions available.
3.
When Kat comes out as queer.
4.
When Jane pushes to expose a famous photographer even at the risk of her own career.
5.
When the trio goes topless for breast cancer awareness.
6.
When Kat just hops on stage to casually give the most moving political speech I’ve ever heard.
7.
And then, when Kat actually runs for city council and her platform is literally perfect.
8.
When Sutton decides she wants to explore her passion for design and takes a leap of faith.
9.
When Alex bravely responds to a woman’s accusation that he pressured her into sex by publishing a thought-piece on what he’s learned about consent.
10.
Jane writing about her BRCA experience.
11.
When Jacqueline opens up about being a survivor of sexual assault to inspire other people to come forward.
12.
When Sutton goes rogue at a photoshoot and decides to hire real people instead of models, and use a photographer Scarlet’s never used before (Adena).
13.
Kat confronting the board to change their hiring policies and allow those without college degrees to be considered.
14.
Jane recording herself admitting her sexual attraction to her employee, just to convince a source she’s trustworthy.
15.
When Sutton bets on herself and chooses her dream career over a relationship with Richard.
16.
When Kat starts a whole movement about showing vulnerability on social media after her breakup with Adena.
17.
When Jane publicly took the blame for not verifying a source’s story.
18.
When Kat decides to open up about her abortion on the campaign trail, rather than hiding it from the public.
19.
When Sutton pretended to be a stylist so she could work with Alice Knight, a famous influencer.
20.
And then later when they break into a music video set (FOR RIHANNA) so that Sutton can apologize to Alice.
21.
When they participate in a nude photoshoot to embrace their flaws.
22.
When Kat changes the hiring policy for previously incarcerated individuals at The Belle.
23.
And finally, when Sutton stands up for herself and tells Richard she wants to put her career first.
What other moments from The Bold Type did you love? Tell us in the comments below!
