The Bold Type: 23 Best Moments

They literally ran through Central Park topless.

Sutton, Kat, and Jane from The Bold Type are truly some of the BOLDEST AND BEST women on television.

They tackled trans rights, systemic racism, sexual exploration, misogyny, and still had time to be the best of friends to one another and somehow excel in their jobs.

Watching each of these characters grow over five seasons has been a joy, but watching them tackle the patriarchy has been empowering.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

No but seriously, sometimes they were too bold. Like, how tf did they not get fired? LOL.

So in honor of tonight’s final episode (*wipes tear*), here are 22 of the boldest moments from The Bold Type.

1.

When Jane bravely writes about her experience with orgasming (or lack thereof).


Freeform

Tiny Jane being so openly vulnerable about her sexual experience is admirable. 

2.

When Sutton literally creates a job for herself because there weren’t any positions available.

3.

When Kat comes out as queer.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Kat’s journey in discovering and defining her own sexuality is a beautiful aspect of the show. 

4.

When Jane pushes to expose a famous photographer even at the risk of her own career.


Freeform

Jane was determined to expose Pamela Dolan’s mistreatment of models, even though she is repeatedly warned about the potential risks involved in tackling such a powerful figure.

5.

When the trio goes topless for breast cancer awareness.


Freeform

IDK about you, but it would take a lot of convincing and probably a few shots of tequila to get me to walk through a park topless. 

6.

When Kat just hops on stage to casually give the most moving political speech I’ve ever heard.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Councilwoman Linda Zephyr was boring everyone at a campaign rally, so Kat naturally jumps in to save the day. Kat has obviously never had an issue persuading an audience, but this speech is the final push in convincing everyone she should run for office.

7.

And then, when Kat actually runs for city council and her platform is literally perfect.


Freeform

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

8.

When Sutton decides she wants to explore her passion for design and takes a leap of faith.


Freeform

Even though she ultimately decides to stick with styling, it’s not about her choice, but her willingness to try something that scares her.

9.

When Alex bravely responds to a woman’s accusation that he pressured her into sex by publishing a thought-piece on what he’s learned about consent.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Alex is such an endearing character. Although at first he is in disbelief that he could ever pressure someone into something against their will, he quickly realizes how little he understands and decides to learn from it rather than shy away.

10.

Jane writing about her BRCA experience.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Jane’s breast cancer journey is so beautifully told. When she finds out she has the BRCA (breast cancer) gene, she not only gets a double mastectomy but then decides to publicize her own struggles in the hope of helping other women.

11.

When Jacqueline opens up about being a survivor of sexual assault to inspire other people to come forward.


Freeform

One of the most moving episodes of the show is Jacqueline coming to terms with her own trauma, and her subsequent decision to speak out. 

12.

When Sutton goes rogue at a photoshoot and decides to hire real people instead of models, and use a photographer Scarlet’s never used before (Adena).


Freeform / Via youtube.com

I mean we’ve all thought about defying our boss’s wishes to opt for a better idea, but Sutton actually did it.

13.

Kat confronting the board to change their hiring policies and allow those without college degrees to be considered.


Freeform

Not to mention, Kat literally has Jane cover Angie’s shift at the rec center, and Sutton guard the elevator so that Angie can have 10 minutes to plead her case in front of the board.

14.

Jane recording herself admitting her sexual attraction to her employee, just to convince a source she’s trustworthy.


Freeform

It was an extremely risky move, but one that ultimately paid off. 

15.

When Sutton bets on herself and chooses her dream career over a relationship with Richard.

16.

When Kat starts a whole movement about showing vulnerability on social media after her breakup with Adena.


Freeform

I think anyone who is on social media knows that posting the “real you” is one of the bravest things you can do in the digital world. 

17.

When Jane publicly took the blame for not verifying a source’s story.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Although this mishap wasn’t entirely Jane’s fault, (because her source straight up lied to her,) she was willing to publicly take the fall for Scarlet so that Jacqueline wouldn’t have to. 

18.

When Kat decides to open up about her abortion on the campaign trail, rather than hiding it from the public.


Freeform

Kat’s consistent fearlessness in standing up for what she believes in is so inspiring.

19.

When Sutton pretended to be a stylist so she could work with Alice Knight, a famous influencer.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

~Technically~, she didn’t lie…she just avoided the whole truth in order to shoot her shot. Bold.

20.

And then later when they break into a music video set (FOR RIHANNA) so that Sutton can apologize to Alice.


Freeform

I still can’t get over how easily they snuck in, but also that they just casually danced on stage at Rihanna’s video shoot.

21.

When they participate in a nude photoshoot to embrace their flaws.


Freeform / Via giphy.com

Kat, Sutton, and Jane all decide to participate in this nude photoshoot that is designed to use zero photoshop and exemplify what real women look like. I could never.

22.

When Kat changes the hiring policy for previously incarcerated individuals at The Belle.


Freeform

Not only did Kat convince an elitist establishment to change its hiring policy, but she also started a growing digital movement that can create real world change. 

23.

And finally, when Sutton stands up for herself and tells Richard she wants to put her career first.

What other moments from The Bold Type did you love? Tell us in the comments below!

