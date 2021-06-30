Taiwan tells U.S. it hopes to sign free trade deal

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Wednesday he told the United States he hopes the two can sign a free trade agreement, a deal which would be a strong show of U.S. support in the face of relentless Chinese pressure against the island.

Both sides held the long-delayed talks on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, or TIFA, virtually. These were stalled after former U.S. President Barack Obama left office in 2016 and his successor Donald Trump’s trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, focused his attention on China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Deng told reporters he had directly raised the issue of a free trade deal during the eight hours of talks.

“We expressed to the U.S. that Taiwan hopes to sign a trade agreement,” he said. “We believe that if we continue to work hard we will achieve our goal one day.”

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said during the talks U.S. officials emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan trade relationship and both sides expressed support for joint work to enhance critical supply chain security and resilience.

The Biden administration has moved to reaffirm its commitment to the democratically governed island in the face of pressure from Beijing to try and assert its sovereignty.