Taiwan tells U.S. it hopes to ‘gradually’ move towards free trade deal

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng told the United States on Wednesday that he hopes the two can “gradually” move towards a free trade agreement, a deal which would be a strong show of support from Washington.

Both sides held the long-delayed talks on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, or TIFA, virtually. These were stalled after former U.S. President Barack Obama left office in 2016 and his successor Donald Trump’s trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, focused his attention on China, the world’s second-largest economy.

In Deng’s opening comments, reported by Taiwan’s Cabinet, he said TIFA could make each other’s economies more prosperous and create more job opportunities.

“We hope that through the TIFA platform, the two sides can continue to deepen their relationship and gradually move towards a free trade agreement,” he added.

The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, told the opening session the resumption of the TIFA talks was an “essential element of our revitalized engagement on trade.”

The Biden administration has moved to reaffirm its strong commitment to the democratically governed island in the face of pressure from Beijing to try and assert its sovereignty.