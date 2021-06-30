S&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a close

Article content NEW YORK — Wall Street was muted on Wednesday and the S&P teased its fifth straight record closing high as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday’s highly anticipated employment report. The indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting modest gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq stayed relatively close to the starting gate. “The news is sanguine and therefore we’re not seeing big swings,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. “But the trend is higher as stock prices are reflecting the economic recovery.”

Article content For the month, the bellwether S&P 500 was set to notch its fifth consecutive advance, while the Dow was on track to snap its four-month winning streak. The Nasdaq was on course for a green June. This month, investor appetite shifted away from economically sensitive cyclicals in favor of growth stocks. “We’ve seen a significant preference for cyclicals through May, and in June we’ve seen a major preference shift to growth, or ‘tech-plus stocks,’” Ghriskey added. “It’s been a dramatic change.” All three indexes were on pace for their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, and the S&P 500 is on track to register its second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.3%. “The overall stock market continues to be on a tear, with very consistent gains for quite some time,” Ghriskey said. “Valuations, while certainly high by historical standards, have been at a fairly consistent level, benefiting from the economic recovery.”