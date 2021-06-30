Singapore stocks jump 1% on growth f’cast, lower virus cases

Article content

Singapore stocks were poised for their

biggest daily gain in over a month on Wednesday after the

central bank said growth could exceed expectations this year on

strengthening global demand and progress in the country’s

vaccination drive.

The FTSE Strait Times index in Singapore rose as much

as 1.6% after the central bank said growth could exceed the

upper end of the official 4%-6% forecast range this year.

Sentiment was further supported by government data https://bit.ly/3AcQr7f

showing a recent fall in daily coronavirus cases and local

media reports https://bit.ly/3y6wP2D of a ramp up in the

vaccination process, said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and

Europe strategist at TD Securities.

“The picture is getting constructive with respect to the

virus in Singapore,” said Kotecha.

The situation in Singapore helped its equities outperform

largely tepid stock markets across the rest of Southeast Asia,

as the region continues to face a burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Philippine stocks declined 0.3%, a day after the

nation extended curbs on movement and businesses in the capital

Manila and nearby provinces until mid-July and retained stricter

COVID-19 curbs in some other parts.