Singapore stocks jump 1% on growth f’cast, lower virus cases

Matilda Colman
Jun 30, 2021

Singapore stocks were poised for their

biggest daily gain in over a month on Wednesday after the

central bank said growth could exceed expectations this year on

strengthening global demand and progress in the country’s

vaccination drive.

The FTSE Strait Times index in Singapore rose as much

as 1.6% after the central bank said growth could exceed the

upper end of the official 4%-6% forecast range this year.

Sentiment was further supported by government data https://bit.ly/3AcQr7f

showing a recent fall in daily coronavirus cases and local

media reports https://bit.ly/3y6wP2D of a ramp up in the

vaccination process, said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and

Europe strategist at TD Securities.

“The picture is getting constructive with respect to the

virus in Singapore,” said Kotecha.

The situation in Singapore helped its equities outperform

largely tepid stock markets across the rest of Southeast Asia,

as the region continues to face a burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Philippine stocks declined 0.3%, a day after the

nation extended curbs on movement and businesses in the capital

Manila and nearby provinces until mid-July and retained stricter

COVID-19 curbs in some other parts.

Still, the index was set to gain over 4.6% for the month.

Thailand stocks added to Tuesday’s gains to hit a

one-week high, after falling for eight straight sessions, and

were set to add 0.7% for the June quarter.

Thailand’s tourism- reliant economy, which has been hit by a

collapse in foreign visitors, could find some respite in its

auto sector, with the value of car exports tipped to surge to a

record this year.

Indonesian stocks continued to recuperate from

Monday’s 1% drop, even as the country battles a raging virus

surge.

Most emerging Asian currencies were subdued, with the rupiah

and South Korea’s won weakening slightly.

A dip in China’s June factory activity to a four-month low

did little to affect sentiment, while data showing a rise in

U.S. consumer confidence overnight boosted a gauge of global

equities to near record highs.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.3 basis

points at 6.643%

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.3 basis

points at 3.292%​​ ​​

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0357 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % S YTD %

DAILY

%

Japan +0.00 -6.57 0.05 5.03

China +0.10 +1.09 0.24 3.13

India +0.00 -1.56 0.18 12.84

Indonesia -0.14 -3.17 0.51 0.01

Malaysia -0.05 -3.18 -0.35 -5.19

Philippines -0.05 -1.41 -0.22 -2.78

S.Korea -0.13 -3.88 0.40 14.84

Singapore +0.07 -1.73 1.34 10.09

Taiwan +0.08 +2.14 0.99 20.63

Thailand +0.06 -6.43 0.44 10.28

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

