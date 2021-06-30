Should You Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Party City Holdco is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Shares of party goods retailer Party City Holdco (NYSE:) have skyrocketed more than 500% in price over the past year as the company’s sales bounced back sharply from a pandemic-driven slump with the gradual resumption of social gatherings. However, given that the company still faces financial and operational challenges, will its shares be able to maintain their momentum? Read on.Elmsford, N.Y.-based Party City Holdco Inc . (PRTY) is a party goods manufacturer that operates through retail and wholesale segments. Its shares have jumped 66.9% in price over the past three months, and 503.9% over the past year. PRTY’s stellar price performance can be attributed to a massive rebound in sales with celebrations and social festivities gradually returning to their pre-pandemic level.

PRTY has gained 247% over the past nine months and 51.2% year-to-date. The stock is currently trading 15.9% below its 52-week high of $11.06, which it hit on June 9.

While PRTY’s strong sales growth across all core categories bodes well for the stock, its store closures could be headwind. In addition, the company’s high debt levels could make investors uncomfortable. Although the stock has been maintaining strong momentum, the company’s divestiture of a significant portion of its international retail operations could be a concern.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR