Serco expects over 50% jump in H1 profit as COVID-19 services help

Article content

Outsourcer Serco Group forecast on Wednesday a more than 50% jump in first-half profit, bolstered mainly by its COVID-19 services for the UK government, although it warned that revenue from those services would drop in the second half.

The company, which provides services in hospitals, prisons and nuclear facilities in more than 20 countries, expects underlying trading profit to come in between 120 million and 125 million pounds ($173.05 million) for the first six months of the year.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)