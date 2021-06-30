Senator Cynthia Lummis backs crypto for US retirement plans By Cointelegraph

Senator Cynthia Lummis backs crypto for US retirement plans
U.S. Senator and proponent, Cynthia Lummis, would like to see U.S. residents turn to Bitcoin as part of a diversified strategy for their retirement plans.
Speaking during the CNBC Financial Advisor Summit on June 29, Senator Lummis stated she would like to see Bitcoin and other crypto-assets become a normal part of diversified asset allocations used for retirement funds in order to protect the from inflation.
