Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank -sources

ZURICH — Credit Suisse is considering centralizing the management of its bankers to the world’s wealthy, replacing a regional structure, three sources said, as part of efforts to fast-track an overhaul after a series of scandals.

The Swiss bank and its board are looking to decide on a fresh strategy as soon as October after meeting in the mountain town of Bad Ragaz, two sources familiar with the thinking of senior executives said.

Re-imagining the most prized part of Credit Suisse illustrates how deep this overhaul is likely to be, with executives discussing folding the private banking business and other services managing money for the world’s rich into one global division, the three sources told Reuters.

Targeting the client managers who deal with its wealthiest clients, many of whom are worth tens of millions of dollars, would scrap a regionalised structure introduced in 2015.

Such a change would reel local managers in Asia and internationally, who have enjoyed considerable autonomy, under tight Swiss control as well as making it easier to cut costs.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Its larger Swiss rival UBS adopted a unified global wealth management structure by combining its businesses servicing American and international clients into one global division in 2018, allowing it to trim costs.