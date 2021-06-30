Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.11%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.14 points to trade at 12.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) added 9.90% or 10.40 points to end at 115.40 and Lazurde for Jewelry Co (SE:) was up 7.61% or 1.86 points to 26.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:), which fell 5.51% or 2.150 points to trade at 36.850 at the close. Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 3.98% or 0.84 points to end at 20.28 and Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company (SE:) was down 3.27% or 0.85 points to 25.15.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 121 to 70 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.00% or 1.14 to 12.54. Shares in Lazurde for Jewelry Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 7.61% or 1.86 to 26.30.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.06% or 0.77 to $73.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.97% or 0.72 to hit $75.00 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.85 to trade at $1762.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.26% to 4.4494, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.263.