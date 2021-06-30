S.Korea June exports surge 39.7% y/y, beat forecast

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for June, released by the

government on Thursday(rounded):

June *May

Balance ($ billion) +4.44 +2.94

Exports ($ billion) 54.80 50.76

(% growth vs yr ago) +39.7 +45.6

Imports ($ billion) 50.36 47.81

(% growth vs yr ago) +40.7 +37.9

* Revised on June 15

NOTES:

– June exports expanded 39.7% from a year earlier,

government data showed on Thursday, extending the growth to an

eighth straight month, and following a 45.6% growth in May when

it marked the sharpest increase since August 1988.

– Reuters poll: June exports were forecast to rise 33.6%

from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of

17 economists showed.

– There were 24 working days last month, versus 23.5 days in

the comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Joori Roh)