S.Korea June exports surge 39.7% y/y, beat forecast

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for June, released by the
government on Thursday(rounded):
June *May
Balance ($ billion) +4.44 +2.94
Exports ($ billion) 54.80 50.76
(% growth vs yr ago) +39.7 +45.6
Imports ($ billion) 50.36 47.81
(% growth vs yr ago) +40.7 +37.9
* Revised on June 15
NOTES:
– June exports expanded 39.7% from a year earlier,
government data showed on Thursday, extending the growth to an
eighth straight month, and following a 45.6% growth in May when
it marked the sharpest increase since August 1988.
– Reuters poll: June exports were forecast to rise 33.6%
from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of
17 economists showed.
– There were 24 working days last month, versus 23.5 days in
the comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Joori Roh)