S.Korea exports extend double-digit growth; Delta variant, China demand pose risks

SEOUL — South Korean exports marked a fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth in June, albeit at a reduced pace, propelled by solid economic recovery in major markets globally and continued strong demand for memory chips and automobiles. Exports surged 39.7% in June versus the same month a year earlier, reaching the third-biggest value on record at $54.80 billion, trade ministry data showed on Thursday. That beat the 33.6% average of 17 economist estimates in a Reuters poll, and marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion.

Exports grew 45.6% in May, the sharpest increase since August 1988. "As base effect (from the coronavirus) fades, the growth rate itself probably reached the peak in May … but the exports value will likely continue growing in the third quarter," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment & Securities. "We expected weakened Chinese demand due to shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions but the impact is seen limited, with exports to other ASEAN economies improving." The nation's monthly trade data is a closely watched as it is the first to be released among major exporting economies and so widely considered a bellwether for global trade. Overseas sales of semiconductors, the country's top export, grew for the 12th month in a row, by 34.4%, while those of cars and petrochemical products surged 62.5% and 68.5% respectively.