Home Entertainment Ryan Reynolds Reenacts “Just Friends” Scene On TikTok

Ryan Reynolds Reenacts “Just Friends” Scene On TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I swear you will be disappointed by this account.”

The actor made an account on the social media platform earlier today and shared the ultimate throwback video as his first post.

Reynolds took a page from his Just Friends character Chris Brander and lip-synched the words to “I Swear” by the R&B group All-4-One.

@vancityreynolds

I swear you will be disappointed by this account.

♬ I Swear – All-4-One

“I swear you will be disappointed by this account,” Reynolds jokingly captioned the post.

But even though it’s great that he’s on TikTok, it’s clear that he didn’t join the social media platform just for fun.

Reynolds is trying to bring this team back to the English Football League. He’s already made several videos about the Wrexham A.F.C. Wales, and it appears he’s going to make a lot more.

@vancityreynolds

There will be no duets, @rmcelhenney

♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds

Hopefully, somewhere in between his TikTok posts, he’ll make another funny video from one of his movies.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©