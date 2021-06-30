Russia’s central bank to study crypto investment risks By Cointelegraph

Russia’s central bank has scheduled a risk assessment for cryptocurrencies like (BTC), according to the Bank of Russia’s screening program for the second half of 2021.

The examination of the potential risks of cryptocurrency investing will consider “systemic risks linked to cryptocurrency investment by Russian individuals and entities.”