Quentin Tarantino’s Regrets About Harvey Weinstein

“I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation.”


And you most likely know that Tarantino made a lot of films with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who’s currently in jail for rape and sexual assault.


Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March of 2020.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Tarantino discussed his level of knowledge about Weinstein’s pattern of then-alleged abuse and assault, as well as regretting his own inaction.


Tarantino told Rogan that “everybody” knew about Weinstein’s behavior, referred to him as a “fucked-up father figure,” and said “I wish I had done more” to intervene.


“I wish I had talked to the guy,” Tarantino said. “I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation.”


“I didn’t know about any rapes or anything like that…I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk.”


“He was making unwanted advances. That’s how I looked at it.”


“I wish I had sat him down and gone, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this, you’re gonna fuck up everything,'” Tarantino continued. “I don’t think anybody talked to him about it.”


Tarantino then reiterated that “everybody who was in his orbit knew about it,” later claiming that they “probably” weren’t aware of “anything about rapes…but they had heard things.”


This isn’t the first time Tarantino has spoken about Weinstein’s behavior. He told the New York Times in 2017 that he was “shocked and appalled” when he first found out while dating actor Mira Sorvino — who also accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct — in 1995.


“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said at the time. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”


Listen to Tarantino’s entire interview with Rogan here.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.

