Qatar Petroleum Kicks-Off First Sale of Dollar Bonds in 15 Years

(Bloomberg) — The state energy company of Qatar has started the sale of what could be the biggest emerging-market debt offering so far this year.

Qatar Petroleum is issuing dollar bonds for the first time in 15 years as it seeks to boost output of liquefied natural gas. The company may aim to raise around $10 billion, Bloomberg has reported.

The producer is selling a multi-part deal with tranches including notes maturing in five years and 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company’s last dollar bond sale was in 2006, when it raised $650 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The debt will help the Persian Gulf state pump more gas from the giant North Field that extends into Iran’s waters. Qatar — one of the world’s richest countries per capita — is planning to spend $29 billion to lift its output of LNG to 110 million tons per annum by 2027 from 77 million tons today.

