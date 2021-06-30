Proactive news headlines including BioSig Technologies, Mirasol Resources, Canada Silver Cobalt Works and Versus Systems

New York , June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says its two aeropsace subsidiaries are combining to form Vayu Aerospace Corporation click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) to hold first-ever live demonstration of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge system click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) says physicians have completed 1,000 patient cases with its PURE EP system technology across nine US installation sites click here
- Jack Nathan Medical Corp (Jack Nathan Health) (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) sees 1Q revenue increase by 26% driven by expanded clinic operations in Canada and Mexico click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) sees dramatic jump in fiscal 2Q revenue and net income fired by its flagship Byrna HD click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF) (FRA:WNT1) introduces additional shipping day to Canadian meal delivery service click here
- Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) (OTCPINK:HANNF) (FRA:C8MQ) starts major new LiDAR survey over its San Martin copper-silver project in Peru click here
- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) assays gold and silver during maiden drill at Inca click here
- CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp (CSE:CNFA) (OTCMKTS:CNFHF) (FRA:4K9) signs MOU to acquire branded health company Vertical Wellness click here
- GameSquare Esports Inc (CSE:GSQ) (FRA:29Q1) buys US esports club backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in $33M all-stock deal click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) begins testing Re-2OX process on recovering rubidium from Granada gold project material click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) secures US$146,000 order from California healthcare organization click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) approved for stock uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) announces pricing of $12M public offering as it lists on the Nasdaq click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) to hold webinars on July 1 to show managers how to ‘transform their workforce’ with AR Smart Glasses click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) enters deal to make beverages and edibles for premier cannabis brand house Gallery Brands click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to power in-stadium engagement for Mexican national team’s US soccer tour click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) announces appointment of Ya Huang as executive director of Statistical Programming click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) supplies 10 test centers in Berlin with its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR tests click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) adds Japan to patent portfolio covering its ground-breaking recycling technology click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com