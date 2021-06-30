Phylicia Rashad Reacts To Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“A miscarriage of justice is corrected,” she tweeted.

Phylicia, who portrayed Bill’s TV wife Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has previously expressed support for the disgraced actor and comedian.


Nbc Newswire / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bill was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in April 2018 following numerous allegations from dozens of women that he had drugged and raped them for years.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

He was charged in 2015 for drugging and raping Andrea Constand in his home in 2004, after a judge allowed for more accusers to testify in court. 

The comedian’s sexual assault conviction was overturned earlier today with Pennsylvania’s highest court ruling that Cosby’s agreement with a prosecutor in 2005 (when he was charged with battery and assault) should have prevented him from being charged again.


Mark Makela / Getty Images

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also stated that there was “insufficient credible and admissible evidence upon which any charge against Mr. Cosby related to the Constand incident could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.” The decision was rendered despite the fact that a lower court found that he showed a pattern of sexually abusing women.

Phylicia is among the minority in expressing support for Bill, with many other celebrities and prominent figures tweeting in solidarity with survivors.

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo

Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction – The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw


Amber Tamblyn / Via Twitter: @ambertamblyn

i never wanna hear “well did you report it?” again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers we took years to convict, and now he’s going free anyway. there are no consequences for rape and rapists know that. so let’s be real: rape is fully legal in this country.


Lane Moore / Via Twitter: @hellolanemoore

The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today.

He is not released because he is innocent.

He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time.


Lisa Bloom / Via Twitter: @LisaBloom

Many are taking to Twitter to call out Phylicia for her comment, especially in her capacity as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

Dean Rashad,

Is this how you’re going to react when a Howard CoFA student tells you they were assaulted by another student if that student happens to be someone you like and admire?

Because what you’re telling Howard women rn is that you don’t care if they’re raped. https://t.co/cD2miBDGXD


Twitter: @SorayaMcDonald / Via Twitter: @SorayaMcDonald

SO, since the Dean of @HowardU College of Fine Arts wants to tell all of her students that sexual assault doesn’t matter to her, y’all can donate to help survivors of sexual violence from Howard. https://t.co/d7UKDZ0ODg https://t.co/Yv9WvgfGrW


Twitter: @yumcoconutmilk / Via Twitter: @yumcoconutmilk

And, of course, there are a bunch of “Bye, Phylicia” tweets.


Twitter: @CaslerNoel / Via Twitter: @CaslerNoel

