Phylicia Rashad Reacts To Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

“A miscarriage of justice is corrected,” she tweeted.
Phylicia, who portrayed Bill’s TV wife Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has previously expressed support for the disgraced actor and comedian.
Bill was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in April 2018 following numerous allegations from dozens of women that he had drugged and raped them for years.
The comedian’s sexual assault conviction was overturned earlier today with Pennsylvania’s highest court ruling that Cosby’s agreement with a prosecutor in 2005 (when he was charged with battery and assault) should have prevented him from being charged again.
Phylicia is among the minority in expressing support for Bill, with many other celebrities and prominent figures tweeting in solidarity with survivors.
Many are taking to Twitter to call out Phylicia for her comment, especially in her capacity as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University.
And, of course, there are a bunch of “Bye, Phylicia” tweets.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!