Petrobras raises $2.3 bln in sale of fuel distributor stake- source

SAO PAULO — Brazil state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) with the sale of its stake in fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA , one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The secondary share offering was priced at 26 reais per Petrobras Distribuidora share, with a 2.5% discount over closing price of 26.68 reais on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.9701 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)