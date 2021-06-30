Opinion: It’s time for Canadians to start travelling again

The government must salvage the summer season that is the lifeblood of so many Canadian workers and businesses Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

Article content The big question Canadians are asking themselves on the eve of the summer holiday season is whether it is OK to travel.

Article content For the last 16 months, the tourism industry has made adjustments to help ensure the safety and peace of mind of travellers. A successful Canadian vaccination campaign is firmly taking hold, and COVID-19 cases are dropping dramatically. The provinces are beginning to announce the lifting of restrictions. We finally seem to be turning the corner on a return to life as we know it — and that should include travel. Yet we are in danger of missing another critical summer season, given the government’s lack of a clear plan to reopen borders and restart the tourism sector. Most tourism in Canada happens in summer, and a broad spectrum of tourism-related businesses are facing a dire situation. Many won’t survive the loss of a second summer.

Article content The travel limitations the government implemented while COVID-19 was overwhelming Canada’s health-care system were appropriate and largely successful. Now, before it’s too late, the government should heed its own expert advisors and provide a timetable for a return to travel, based on advice from health officials, to salvage the summer season that is the lifeblood of so many Canadian workers and businesses. As public health and government officials have repeatedly told us, vaccinations are the most important element in getting back to normal life. After a slow start because of vaccine supply challenges, Canada is quickly becoming one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Marriott International has joined Faster, Together, a coalition of labour, business and individuals encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated. We also introduced our Vaccination Care Program, which provides education, schedule flexibility, and a financial award at our managed hotels for employees who get vaccinated.

Article content The recent announcement lifting some quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents offers some optimism. But it is a small first step and fails to give Canadians something to look forward to as the vaccination effort continues. In other G7 countries, guidance has been updated to allow for the resumption of most activities. Not everyone is ready to travel tomorrow, and it is important that we continue to follow public health advice. But Canadians should be given the opportunity to travel, without shame or anxiety, and within the confines of the safety protocols that have already proven successful. And fully vaccinated international travellers should once again be able to travel to Canada and enjoy the extraordinary destinations the country has to offer. At the moment, Canadians can travel outside their country yet are discouraged from travelling within Canada by a confusing patchwork of provincial restrictions, while even vaccinated international travellers remain prohibited from travelling to Canada. This simply doesn’t make sense.

Article content The travel industry has adopted extraordinary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Marriott has spent the past 16 months implementing heightened hygiene and safety protocols as part of our “Commitment to Clean,” investing in “touchless” technologies, and refining fundamental guest service procedures that have been industry hallmarks for nearly 100 years. We know that re-introducing travel requires a serious and committed effort — and we are not alone. The interdependency between hotels, airlines, cruise lines, national and provincial parks, destination attractions, and more means we operate within a web of carefully woven strings. Destinations that lose airline connectivity will inevitably see declines in economic viability as other industries fall by the wayside. Destinations that allow airline arrivals, but have limited, or no operating hotels will see a decline in visitation — and ultimately consumer spending. In non-pandemic times, one in 10 jobs is related to the Canadian tourism industry. Without a thriving travel industry, Canadians cannot return to work, and life, as they desire them.

Article content Opinion: Let cruise ships back into Vancouver Opinion: Canadians want to build back normal Gwyn Morgan: Air travellers are a convenient scapegoat for Trudeau Gwyn Morgan: Three things governments got wrong that will leave scars long after the pandemic Beyond economics, Canadians deserve to finally get out and enjoy life and travel again. The positive effects of travel on our mental health and social well-being cannot be overstated. The “stay home” mantra has certainly impacted people’s psyches. But travel is at the heart of how connections are made, how business gets done and how we learn, explore and discover. Travel has a transformative power as a vital pathway to growth, healing, and unity. We have become comfortable with the discomfort of the last 16 months. But we are meant to experience the world, not shy away from it. We and our travel and tourism peers are ready to welcome travellers. Governments will rely on our industry to help bolster Canada’s economic vitality. We hope they will start shifting the conversation and allow us to do just that. Don Cleary is president of Marriott Hotels of Canada.

