Oil Holds Gain Near $73 as Market Waits for OPEC+ Output Meeting

Futures in New York were steady near $73 a barrel after closing up 0.7% on Wednesday. A familiar dynamic has emerged in the alliance, with Russia and Kazakhstan proposing boosting supply while Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies favor a more cautious approach, according to delegates. While the group is expected to return some barrels to the market in August, nervousness over the fast-spreading delta virus variant may limit the increase.

(Bloomberg) — Oil held gains in early Asian trading as the market waited for a meeting later on Thursday at which OPEC+ will decide on production levels.

The meeting is happening against a backdrop of tightening supply. Crude inventories in the U.S. are falling at the fastest rate in decades, while shale producers are remaining disciplined with their spending and won’t overwhelm OPEC, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on Wednesday. In another bullish sign, Total, one of Europe’s biggest oil refiners, bid for benchmark Forties crude at the highest premiums in 17 months.

Oil surged more than 50% in the year through June, its best half since 2009, as vaccine roll-outs helped to restore mobility in major energy markets such as the U.S., China and Europe. The risk of a quick return of Iranian crude also appears to be receding as negotiations with world powers over the country’s nuclear program face renewed delays. Citigroup Inc. said in a note that it expected the market to remain in “deep deficit” through this quarter even after accounting for increased output from OPEC+.

The group will return 550,000 barrels of day of production — roughly 10% of idled output — in August, according to a Bloomberg survey. Possible supply hikes are being discussed for August or September, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev said on Wednesday.

In the U.S., crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels last week to the lowest since March 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration. Stockpiles at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, declined, while gasoline supplies rose.

