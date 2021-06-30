New Bitcoin exposure Index to track equities that perform like BTC By Cointelegraph

New Bitcoin exposure Index to track equities that perform like BTC
Institutional investors are looking for ways to participate in the crypto market without going out of the regulated space or mastering the advanced technology behind (BTC), and asset managers are finding alternative solutions to meet the need.
Paris-based investment management company Melanion Capital partnered with index platform Bita to launch the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index, according to information shared with Cointelegraph.
