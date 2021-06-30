More work needed to secure broader agreement on G7 tax initiatives

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Britain believes that there is more work needed to secure broader agreement on international tax commitments made by G7 wealthy democracies in the coming weeks and months, a senior UK official said on Thursday.

Jonathan Black, Britain’s G7 and G20 sherpa, told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington that it will be naturally more challenging to win consensus among G20 major economies for G7 agreements on a global minimum corporate tax and new methods of taxing large multinational firms.

“The prize is huge. I think we are sort of optimistic, actually, that we will make progress on this but there’s still important work to be done in the next few weeks, and if not that, certainly, then, over towards the end of the year as well,” Black said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR