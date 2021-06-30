Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) announces that the Malaysia authorities have released a National Recovery Plan, which sets up the criteria for the Movement Control Order (“MCO”) to transit from its first phase to the second phase when it has achieved: (1) daily Covid-19 cases below 4,000, (2) moderate occupancy of the ICU beds and (3) 10% of population vaccinated.

Based on the current reported level of daily Covid-19 cases in the country, the MCO remains at the first phase which only essential services are allowed. Selinsing Gold Mine will keep its operation at the essential services level until Malaysia moves into the second phase of the MCO.

CEO and President Cathy Zhai said: “We have been closely monitoring the situation. In the meantime our flotation work continues being conducted as planned from home offices by our technicians and outside of Malaysia by the engineering firm, including the detailed flotation engineering design and procurement work. Mining will be start up immediately once the MCO is lifted for the mining sector.”

Monument will brief the market on progress of Selinsing flotation construction shortly.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is also advancing the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra JV (20% interest) in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

