Micron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Micron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Micron (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Micron announced earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $7.42B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $7.2B.

Micron shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.30% from its 52 week high of $96.94 set on April 12. They are broadly in line with the Nasdaq which is up 12.54% from the start of the year.

Micron shares lost 0.36% in after-hours trade following the report.

Micron follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Micron’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on June 17, who reported EPS of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $3.73B.

Oracle had beat expectations on June 15 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $11.23B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $11.02B.

