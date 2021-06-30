Micron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Micron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com – Micron (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Micron announced earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $7.42B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $7.2B.
Micron shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.30% from its 52 week high of $96.94 set on April 12. They are broadly in line with the Nasdaq which is up 12.54% from the start of the year.
Micron shares lost 0.36% in after-hours trade following the report.
Micron follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month
Micron’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on June 17, who reported EPS of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $3.73B.
Oracle had beat expectations on June 15 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $11.23B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $11.02B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.