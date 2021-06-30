Malaysia says palm oil industry faces $2.4 billion annual loss due to labour crunch By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia, the world second-largest palm oil producer, is facing a labour shortfall of around 32,000 people due to corononavirus restrictions, the country’s commodities minister said on Thursday.

“The labour shortage issue is estimated to cause around 10 billion ringgit ($2.41 billion) in losses anually due to unharvested ripe palm oil fruits,” Minister Mohd Khairuddin bin Aman Razali said at a conference.

($1 = 4.1530 ringgit)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR