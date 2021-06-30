Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus to stop selling fur products by early 2023 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers enter and exit the Neiman Marcus at the King of Prussia Mall, United States’ largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) – Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group will close its fur salons and become fur-free by early 2023, it said on Wednesday, joining a growing list of environmentally conscious retailers adopting ethical fashion.

The changes are a part of its environmental, social, governance goals to identity and disclose topics like animal welfare, the company said.

“It is clear the future is fur-free and that includes the ultra-luxury space,” Chief Executive Officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck said.

Luxury apparel brands have for long drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations such as the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, which says there is “nothing natural about clothing made from animals’ skin or fur.”

Last week, Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:) Inc joined other luxury retailers like Versace, Coach, Michael Kors and Gucci to announce that it would stop using fur in its parkas.

Brands like Nike (NYSE:), Gap, H&Mand Burberry have also taken steps to create more sustainable apparel to cater to eco-conscious shoppers.

Neiman Marcus said it worked with the Humane Society of the United States to exit fur and draft a policy that aligns with the Fur Free Alliance guidelines.

