Latam FX falls, Brazilian real set for best quarter in 12 years

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Wednesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and political noise in

major economies, while Brazil’s real was set to add nearly 12%

this quarter after a series of hawkish signals from the central

bank.

The real dipped 0.9%, but was set for a strong

quarter as the central bank kicked off a rate hike cycle with a

series of sharp raises.

The real is one of the best performing emerging market

currencies this year, trading 4% higher, after starting the year

as one of the worst performers in the space.

But political woes weighed for the day, as pressure on

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro mounted after accusations of

irregularities forced Brazil to suspend a $324 million deal with

India’s Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Bolsonaro fired a Health Ministry official on Wednesday in

relation to the graft accusation.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has dropped amid investigations of

his administration’s pandemic response, with the number of

deaths due to COVID-19 above 500,000.

“The bottom line is that this weakens the government and may

imply (more) fiscal spending to maintain support with the

parties in the Congress,” said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at

TS Lombard.

“The more complicated situation in the coming months

especially ahead of the electoral race in 2022 (will weigh on

the real),” he said.

Sentiment for the day was further dented by a warning from

the Pan American Health Organization that the end of the

COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America was far from nigh, due to

laggard vaccinations.

The MSCI’s index of regional currencies fell

0.6%, as a strong dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday added

to intraday pressure.

But the index was set for its best month since November,

with a 3.6% jump.

Mexico’s financial stability council on Tuesday highlighted

a pickup in inflation in some advanced economies and the

likelihood of monetary policy tightening as risks to the

country’s financial system.

The Mexican peso slipped 0.6%.

Moody’s on Tuesday said a credit upgrade for Mexican state

oil company Pemex is unlikely given its consistent negative free

cash flow generation. The agency currently assigns a junk rating

to Latam’s most indebted oil major.

Chile’s peso was set for its worst quarter since

March 2020 with a 1.9% loss, as a recent spike in cases spurred

new curbs on activity in the country.

Peru’s sol was the worst performing Latam currency

this quarter, as uncertainty over the country’s hotly contested

presidential elections drove wild swings in the currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1373.91 -0.24

MSCI LatAm 2629.71 -1.01

Brazil Bovespa 126759.46 -0.45

Mexico IPC 50388.26 0.1

Chile IPSA 4347.02 0.53

Argentina MerVal 62777.22 -0.309

Colombia COLCAP 1257.37 0.03

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 4.9863 -0.90

Mexico peso 19.9251 -0.61

Chile peso 733.89 -1.05

Colombia peso 3744.67 0.53

Peru sol 3.8397 1.15

Argentina peso 95.7200 -0.01

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten

Donovan and Andrea Ricci)

