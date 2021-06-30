Krispy Kreme raises $500 mln after pricing U.S. IPO below range

Article content

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme priced its initial public offering well below the planned range to raise $500 million, indicating a lukewarm reception from investors during one of the busiest weeks for stock market debuts in the United States.

The company priced 29.4 million shares at $17 each, below the $21 to $24 per share range it had set earlier. The IPO valued it at $2.7 billion.

Krispy Kreme will start trading during one of the busiest weeks of 2021 for U.S. IPOs, with at least 17 companies scheduled to enter the market.