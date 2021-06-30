Kim Kardashian Vatican Dress Gets Backlash

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Some would say that Kim Kardashian is the woman who single-handedly brought sexy back, but sometimes that isn’t always a good thing.

The reality star is currently in Rome and made a stop at the Vatican with Kate Moss.

During the visit, Kim was photographed rocking a beautiful lace cutout dress.

However, some critics have called the outfit a little “too sexy” for a visit to one of the most sacred locations on earth.

This person thinks someone should have stopped her from entering wearing such attire.

You want to know how far we’ve fallen as a civilization? Kim Kardashian wore this to the Vatican. And no one stopped her from going inside.


Xpos / BACKGRID / Twitter: @Millions4Truth

Another person thought her outfit resembled “curtains in a street market.”

Kim kardashian is a millionaire. She could have worn Dolce and Gabbana couture to visit the Vatican but chose to wear something made of cheap nylon net similar to the curtains in a street market.


Xpos / BACKGRID / Twitter: @sallywilts

This person talked about the strict dress code that is usually enforced at the Vatican.

@VaticanNews so every other woman on Earth has to cover shoulders in order to even walk into the Vatican. Yet @KimKardashian strolls in wearing see through toilet paper and all’s good?!? #oneruleforthem


Xpos / BACKGRID / Twitter: @W2jmf1

Kim hasn’t responded to the comments, but from the looks of her Instagram she’s too busy enjoying all that Rome has to offer.

Love it or hate it, one thing is certain: Kim Kardashian is gonna keep doing her thing.

