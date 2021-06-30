Jokowi Said to Plan to Unveil More Java, Bali Curbs Thursday

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo plans to announce tighter movement curbs for Java and Bali islands, local economic centers that are suffering the brunt of the pandemic, on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The restrictions, set to take effect July 3 through 20, is still in discussion and may change, said the people, who asked not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak on the issue.

The curbs may include the following, according to slides presented at a Wednesday meeting as confirmed by the people:

Full work-from-home order for non-essential sectorsMaximum 50% work-from-office for essential sectors including financial services and communicationFull work-from-office allowed for critical sectors including food, transport, energy and health servicesAll shopping centers in affected areas to be ordered to shutRestaurants in affected areas restricted to takeaway only

Various officials have earlier revealed parts of the measures being considered, including shorter operating hours for malls and restaurants, as well as stricter work-from-home orders. The government’s protracted discussion over how strict and how broadly the curbs need to be applied shows the challenges faced by Jokowi, as the president is known, in responding to a virus resurgence at a time when the economy is just about to exit its first recession in two decades.