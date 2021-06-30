Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey-owned music streaming service could feature NFTs and smart contracts By Cointelegraph

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey-owned music streaming service could feature NFTs and smart contracts
Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey have hinted that their music streaming service, Tidal, could be eying integrations supporting nonfungible tokens (NFT) and smart contracts.
Speaking during a conference on Monday hosted on Twitter Spaces, the duo emphasized the importance of introducing features that empower the artists using the platform, citing smart contracts, NFTs and analytics tools as examples.
